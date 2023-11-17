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7.7
Kinoafisha
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That's Funny
7.7
That's Funny
, 2023
That's Funny
USA / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.7
Synopsis
On the verge of a mid-life crisis, a former stand-up comedian believes an appearance on a popular late-night show will save his career, but ends up learning the journey is more rewarding than the destination.
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Cast
Nicole Forester
Erin
Brady Smith
Van
Benjamin J. Cain Jr.
Ben
Carlisle Forrester
Carly
Melanie Hutsell
Tanya
Johnny Sneed
Brett
Ginifer King
Jamie
Alex Grossman
Alex
Aleksandar Popovic
David
Sean Bradley
Josh
Zedrick Restauro
Devas
Deva Holliday
Barb Jacobson
Director
Alex Grossman
Writer
Alex Grossman
Composer
Filius Blue
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
17 November 2023
World premiere
17 November 2023
Production
Maxine Street Productions
Also known as
That's Funny, The 45th Paralell
More
Film rating
7.7
Rate
15
votes
6.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 9 November 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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