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Poster of That's Funny
7.7
Kinoafisha Films That's Funny
7.7

That's Funny

, 2023
That's Funny
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of That's Funny
7.7

Synopsis

On the verge of a mid-life crisis, a former stand-up comedian believes an appearance on a popular late-night show will save his career, but ends up learning the journey is more rewarding than the destination.

Cast

Nicole Forester
Nicole Forester
Erin
Brady Smith
Brady Smith
Van
Benjamin J. Cain Jr.
Benjamin J. Cain Jr.
Ben
Carlisle Forrester
Carly
Melanie Hutsell
Tanya
Johnny Sneed
Brett
Ginifer King
Jamie
Alex Grossman
Alex
Aleksandar Popovic
David
Sean Bradley
Josh
Zedrick Restauro
Devas
Deva Holliday
Barb Jacobson
Director Alex Grossman
Writer Alex Grossman
Composer Filius Blue
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 17 November 2023
World premiere 17 November 2023
Production Maxine Street Productions
Also known as
That's Funny, The 45th Paralell

Film rating

7.7
Rate 15 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 9 November 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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