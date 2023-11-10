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Poster of Share
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Share
6.1

Share

, 2023
Share?
USA / Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Share
6.1

Synopsis

A man awakens stripped of all of his possessions and trapped in a bare room. Aided by a primitive computer, he must learn to survive in his new isolated existence where entertainment is the only currency.

Cast

Melvin Gregg
Melvin Gregg
#000000014
Bradley Whitford
Bradley Whitford
#006395873
Danielle Campbell
Danielle Campbell
#038491828
Alice Braga
Alice Braga
#052605011
Sydney Breithaupt
Trapped Girl
Melvin Vaughan
#002456921
Macy Minear
#071131480
Jenna Hogan
Trapped Girl
Gabo Olmeda
Trapped Man
Director Ira Rosensweig
Writer Ira Rosensweig, Benjamin Sutor
Composer Joe Stockton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 10 November 2023
World premiere 10 November 2023
Production Traveling Picture Show Company, Wavemaker Creative, The Glow Circle
Also known as
Share?, Share, Лайк?, 共享?

Film rating

6.1
Rate 11 votes
5.4 IMDb
Updated 15 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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