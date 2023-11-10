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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
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6.1
Share
, 2023
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USA / Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
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6.1
Synopsis
A man awakens stripped of all of his possessions and trapped in a bare room. Aided by a primitive computer, he must learn to survive in his new isolated existence where entertainment is the only currency.
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Cast
Melvin Gregg
#000000014
Bradley Whitford
#006395873
Danielle Campbell
#038491828
Alice Braga
#052605011
Sydney Breithaupt
Trapped Girl
Melvin Vaughan
#002456921
Macy Minear
#071131480
Jenna Hogan
Trapped Girl
Gabo Olmeda
Trapped Man
Director
Ira Rosensweig
Writer
Ira Rosensweig
,
Benjamin Sutor
Composer
Joe Stockton
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
10 November 2023
World premiere
10 November 2023
Production
Traveling Picture Show Company, Wavemaker Creative, The Glow Circle
Also known as
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
11
votes
5.4
IMDb
Updated 15 May 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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