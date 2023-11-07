In a world where the Metaverse has become widely adopted, four couples go to ridiculous lengths to find true love in a virtual world. Love Virtually is a retro future satirical rom-com for the Metaverse era, blending live action and 3D animation as It explores and exposes the absurd reality of our world and where we are heading, while probing life’s deepest questions such as: How does a celebrity find someone who loves them for their true selves? Is it cheating if it’s in VR? and, Is it cheating if it’s with an AI?