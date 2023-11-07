Menu
Poster of Love Virtually
6.6 IMDb Rating: 4.8
2 posters
Love Virtually

Love Virtually

Love Virtually 18+
Synopsis

In a world where the Metaverse has become widely adopted, four couples go to ridiculous lengths to find true love in a virtual world. Love Virtually is a retro future satirical rom-com for the Metaverse era, blending live action and 3D animation as It explores and exposes the absurd reality of our world and where we are heading, while probing life’s deepest questions such as: How does a celebrity find someone who loves them for their true selves? Is it cheating if it’s in VR? and, Is it cheating if it’s with an AI?
Love Virtually - trailer
Country USA
Production year 2023
Online premiere 7 November 2023
World premiere 7 November 2023
Production Cancelled Films, Set In Motion
Also known as
Director
L.E. Staiman
Cast
Cheri Oteri
Stephen Tobolowsky
Paul F. Tompkins
Peter Gilroy
Tom Virtue
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers
Love Virtually - trailer
Love Virtually Trailer
