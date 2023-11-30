Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout?
ProductionGrey Matter Productions, Imagine Entertainment, Linden Entertainment
Also known as
Family Switch, Familia revuelta, Családi cserebere, Familieforvekslingen, Familieforvirring, Familjeförvirringen, Gia Đình Đại Loạn, Perhehämminki, Rodinná rošáda, Rodzinne zamiany, Şimdi İşler Karıştı, Troca Em Família, Trocados, Родинний обмін, Семейный обмен, ファミリー・スイッチ, 變身沃買尬