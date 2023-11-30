Menu
Kinoafisha Films Family Switch

Family Switch

Family Switch 18+
Synopsis

Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout?
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 30 November 2023
World premiere 30 November 2023
Production Grey Matter Productions, Imagine Entertainment, Linden Entertainment
Also known as
Family Switch, Familia revuelta, Családi cserebere, Familieforvekslingen, Familieforvirring, Familjeförvirringen, Gia Đình Đại Loạn, Perhehämminki, Rodinná rošáda, Rodzinne zamiany, Şimdi İşler Karıştı, Troca Em Família, Trocados, Родинний обмін, Семейный обмен, ファミリー・スイッチ, 變身沃買尬
Director
McG
Cast
Jennifer Garner
Rita Moreno
Pete Holmes
Ed Helms
Matthias Schweighofer
5.8
5.7 IMDb
