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McG
McG McG
Kinoafisha Persons McG

McG

McG

Date of Birth
9 August 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Producer, Director
Place of Birth
Kalamazoo, the United States of America
Height
188 cm (6 ft 2 in)

Popular Films

We Are Marshall 8.1
We Are Marshall (2006)
Lethal Weapon 7.5
Lethal Weapon (2016)
This Means War 7.2
This Means War (2011)

Filmography

Música 6.9
Música Música
Comedy, Romantic 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Uglies 4.8
Uglies Uglies
Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, USA
Watch trailer
True Lies 5.1
True Lies
Action 2023, USA
Family Switch 5.8
Family Switch Family Switch
Comedy, Family 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Tall Girl 2 4.6
Tall Girl 2 Tall Girl 2
Comedy, Drama, Family 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Turner & Hooch 6.4
Turner & Hooch
Comedy, Family 2021, USA
Love Hard 6.7
Love Hard Love Hard
Comedy, Romantic 2021, USA
Watch trailer
The Babysitter: Killer Queen 5.5
The Babysitter: Killer Queen The Babysitter: Killer Queen
Horror, Comedy, Romantic 2020, USA
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News about McG’s private life
Nick Jonas
High Heels, Fire, and Face Paint: KISS Movie in the Works with McG Directing
Nick Jonas, Paul Stanley
From Pop Prince to Rock God? Nick Jonas in New Biopic about Kiss Frontman
Global Look Press — stills from the movie 'Uglies' (2024)
Netflix’s Adaptation of 'Uglies' Aims High, But Delivers Mixed Results — Only 16% on RT
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