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McG
McG
Kinoafisha
Persons
McG
McG
McG
Date of Birth
9 August 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Producer, Director
Place of Birth
Kalamazoo, the United States of America
Height
188 cm (6 ft 2 in)
Popular Films
8.1
We Are Marshall
(2006)
7.5
Lethal Weapon
(2016)
7.2
This Means War
(2011)
Filmography
6.9
Música
Música
Comedy, Romantic
2024, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
Uglies
Uglies
Action, Adventure, Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
True Lies
Action
2023, USA
5.8
Family Switch
Family Switch
Comedy, Family
2023, USA
Watch trailer
4.6
Tall Girl 2
Tall Girl 2
Comedy, Drama, Family
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Turner & Hooch
Comedy, Family
2021, USA
6.7
Love Hard
Love Hard
Comedy, Romantic
2021, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
The Babysitter: Killer Queen
The Babysitter: Killer Queen
Horror, Comedy, Romantic
2020, USA
Show more
News about McG’s private life
High Heels, Fire, and Face Paint: KISS Movie in the Works with McG Directing
From Pop Prince to Rock God? Nick Jonas in New Biopic about Kiss Frontman
Netflix’s Adaptation of 'Uglies' Aims High, But Delivers Mixed Results — Only 16% on RT
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