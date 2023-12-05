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Poster of Max Lucado's Because of Bethlehem
8.3
Kinoafisha Films Max Lucado's Because of Bethlehem
8.3

Max Lucado's Because of Bethlehem

, 2023
Max Lucado's Because of Bethlehem
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Max Lucado's Because of Bethlehem
8.3

Synopsis

Based on his bestselling book, Because of Bethlehem, Max Lucado invites audiences to experience the Christmas story from a different perspective, live from Nashville, TN. This special event will remind audiences that the spirit of Christmas is more than a pretty tree with presents piled up underneath. Join Max Lucado and experience the joy of the season with special guests and a variety of star-studded artist performances.
Director Steve Gilreath
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 5 December 2023
Release date
5 December 2023 Azerbaijan
5 December 2023 Bulgaria
5 December 2023 Kyrgyzstan
5 December 2023 Moldova
5 December 2023 Tajikistan
5 December 2023 Uzbekistan
Also known as
Because of Bethlehem, Max Lucado's Because of Bethlehem

Film rating

8.3
Rate 12 votes
8.1 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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