8.3Max Lucado's Because of Bethlehem
Max Lucado's Because of Bethlehem, 2023
USA / Documentary / 18+
Synopsis
Based on his bestselling book, Because of Bethlehem, Max Lucado invites audiences to experience the Christmas story from a different perspective, live from Nashville, TN. This special event will remind audiences that the spirit of Christmas is more than a pretty tree with presents piled up underneath. Join Max Lucado and experience the joy of the season with special guests and a variety of star-studded artist performances.
Director Steve Gilreath
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 5 December 2023
Release date
|5 December 2023
|Azerbaijan
|5 December 2023
|Bulgaria
|5 December 2023
|Kyrgyzstan
|5 December 2023
|Moldova
|5 December 2023
|Tajikistan
|5 December 2023
|Uzbekistan
Also known as
Because of Bethlehem, Max Lucado's Because of Bethlehem
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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