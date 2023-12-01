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Poster of Cristina García Rodero: La mirada oculta
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Cristina García Rodero: La mirada oculta
7.8

Cristina García Rodero: La mirada oculta

, 2023
Cristina García Rodero: La mirada oculta
Spain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Cristina García Rodero: La mirada oculta
7.8

Synopsis

Documentary about the Spanish photographer Cristina García Rodero, who at 73 years old continues her long career documenting how life, love, beauty and death are celebrated in the world.

Cast

Cristina García Rodero
Self
Director Carlota Nelson
Writer Clara Martínez Malagelada, Carlota Nelson
Composer Victoria de la Vega, Karthikeya Murthy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 1 December 2023
World premiere 1 December 2023
Release date
12 August 2024 Peru
1 December 2023 Spain
Worldwide Gross $20,844
Production Wanda Films
Also known as
Cristina García Rodero: La mirada oculta, Eyes of the Soul: Cristina García Rodero

Film rating

7.8
Rate 13 votes
7.9 IMDb
Updated 30 October 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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