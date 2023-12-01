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Cristina García Rodero: La mirada oculta
7.8
Cristina García Rodero: La mirada oculta
, 2023
Cristina García Rodero: La mirada oculta
Spain / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.8
Synopsis
Documentary about the Spanish photographer Cristina García Rodero, who at 73 years old continues her long career documenting how life, love, beauty and death are celebrated in the world.
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Cast
Cristina García Rodero
Self
Director
Carlota Nelson
Writer
Clara Martínez Malagelada
,
Carlota Nelson
Composer
Victoria de la Vega
,
Karthikeya Murthy
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 10 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
1 December 2023
World premiere
1 December 2023
Release date
12 August 2024
Peru
1 December 2023
Spain
Worldwide Gross
$20,844
Production
Wanda Films
Also known as
Cristina García Rodero: La mirada oculta, Eyes of the Soul: Cristina García Rodero
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Film rating
7.8
Rate
13
votes
7.9
IMDb
Updated 30 October 2023
Showtimes
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