Swim 62" is a compelling documentary that shines a spotlight on the urgent global issue of climate change and the need for environmental awareness. At the heart of this mission is Mansour Al Dhaheri. His journey begins when he sets out to conquer his own fear of swimming. Mansour attracts the interest of others to join in his emerging mission to swim around Abu Dhabi Island. What begins as a personal challenge rapidly grows into a community cause to raise awareness of the pressing need for action on climate change.