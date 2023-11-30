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Poster of Swim 62
9.6
Kinoafisha Films Swim 62
9.6

Swim 62

, 2023
Swim 62
UAE / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Swim 62
9.6

Synopsis

Swim 62" is a compelling documentary that shines a spotlight on the urgent global issue of climate change and the need for environmental awareness. At the heart of this mission is Mansour Al Dhaheri. His journey begins when he sets out to conquer his own fear of swimming. Mansour attracts the interest of others to join in his emerging mission to swim around Abu Dhabi Island. What begins as a personal challenge rapidly grows into a community cause to raise awareness of the pressing need for action on climate change.
Director Mansoor Al Dhaheri
Composer Selim Arjoun
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country UAE
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 30 November 2023
Release date
30 November 2023 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $6,294
Production FilmGate Productions
Also known as
Swim 62

Film rating

9.6
Rate 15 votes
9.1 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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