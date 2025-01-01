In one of the Armenian secret laboratories, research scientists have created a unique female robot. Rosali is not just the possessor of artificial intelligence; she has synthetic hormones that enable her to think and feel like a human being. This is a genuine breakthrough in nanotechnology. However, to activate the process of "humanization," Rosali must experience the entire spectrum of emotions: love, jealousy, attraction, happiness, hatred, and compassion. A young man mired in debt and entangled in his own lies agrees to take part in the experiment. If a "reasoning" robot can fall in love with a human, then a desperate liar and rogue, once in love, may very well become a true hero.