Poster of Rosali
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Rosali

Rosali

Розали 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

In one of the Armenian secret laboratories, research scientists have created a unique female robot. Rosali is not just the possessor of artificial intelligence; she has synthetic hormones that enable her to think and feel like a human being. This is a genuine breakthrough in nanotechnology. However, to activate the process of "humanization," Rosali must experience the entire spectrum of emotions: love, jealousy, attraction, happiness, hatred, and compassion. A young man mired in debt and entangled in his own lies agrees to take part in the experiment. If a "reasoning" robot can fall in love with a human, then a desperate liar and rogue, once in love, may very well become a true hero.

Country Armenia
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2023
Production MITOYAN Production, Sharm Pictures
Also known as
Rosali
Director
David Babakhanyan
Cast
Taron Ispiryan
Nastasya Golovko
Suren Tumasyan
Albert Safaryan
Vazgen Zakaryan
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 12 votes
6.9 IMDb
