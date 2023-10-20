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Poster of Yaariyan 2
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Yaariyan 2
7.0

Yaariyan 2

, 2023
Yaariyan 2
India / Comedy, Drama, Musical / 18+
Poster of Yaariyan 2
7.0

Synopsis

As three cousins embrace the warmth of a new city, they also face challenges that transform their lives.

Cast

Divya Khosla Kumar
Laadli Chibbar
Meezaan Jafri
Shikhar Randhawa
Murli Sharma
Anaswara Rajan
Ikroor Awasthi
Priya Prakash Varrier
Devi
Yash Daasguptaa
Abhay Singh Katyal
Pearl V Puri
Bajrang Das Khatri
Hira Warina
Shona
Bhagyashri Borse
Raajlaxmi
Priyankka Beia
Abhay's Colleague
Manish bhatt
Train passenger
Janhavi Bansal
Distinguish Guest
Director Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru
Writer Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru, Muhammad Asif Ali
Composer Manan Bhardwaj, Wilfred Soz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 20 October 2023
Release date
20 October 2023 Great Britain 12A
20 October 2023 India UA
20 October 2023 UAE 18ТС
Budget 1,000,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $5,761
Production BLM Pictures, Rao And Sapru Films, T-Series Films
Also known as
Yaariyan 2, ইয়ারিয়াঁ ২

Film rating

7.0
Rate 14 votes
4.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 16 October 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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