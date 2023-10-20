Cast
Divya Khosla Kumar
Laadli Chibbar
Meezaan Jafri
Shikhar Randhawa
Anaswara Rajan
Ikroor Awasthi
Priya Prakash Varrier
Devi
Yash Daasguptaa
Abhay Singh Katyal
Pearl V Puri
Bajrang Das Khatri
Bhagyashri Borse
Raajlaxmi
Priyankka Beia
Abhay's Colleague
Manish bhatt
Train passenger
Janhavi Bansal
Distinguish Guest
Cast and Crew
Director
Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru
Writer
Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru, Muhammad Asif Ali
Composer
Manan Bhardwaj, Wilfred Soz
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 2 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
20 October 2023
Release date
|20 October 2023
|Great Britain
|
|12A
|20 October 2023
|India
|
|UA
|20 October 2023
|UAE
|
|18ТС
Budget
1,000,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross
$5,761
Production
BLM Pictures, Rao And Sapru Films, T-Series Films
Also known as
Yaariyan 2, ইয়ারিয়াঁ ২