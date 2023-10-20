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Poster of Ganapath
5.0
Kinoafisha Films Ganapath
5.0

Ganapath

, 2023
Ganapath
India / Action, Drama, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Ganapath
5.0

Synopsis

In a dystopian future, Ganapath, a relentless and skilled vigilante, embarks on a mission to dismantle a powerful criminal empire that has gripped the city in fear. Ganapath becomes a symbol of hope for the oppressed in which leads dark.

Cast

Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff
Dalini
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Jassi
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Maharishi Dalapathi
Jess Liaudin
Jess Liaudin
Ziad Bakri
John
Brahim Achabbakhe
Ravi Multani
Rahman
Shiva
Gauahar Khan
Meera
Elli Avrram
Dimple
Jameel Khan
Kaizaad
Girish Kulkarni
Senior
Director Vikas Bahl
Writer Vikas Bahl, Vashu Bhagnani
Composer Vishal Mishra
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 20 October 2023
Release date
20 October 2023 Finland Tulossa
20 October 2023 Great Britain 15
20 October 2023 India UA
20 October 2023 Poland
20 October 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $237,787
Production Crown Productions II, Good Co, Pooja Entertainment & Films
Also known as
Ganapath, Ganapath: Hero is Born, Ganapth Part 1, Ganpat

Film rating

5.0
Rate 13 votes
2.6 IMDb
Write review
Updated 13 June 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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