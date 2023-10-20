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Ganapath
5.0
Ganapath
, 2023
Ganapath
India / Action, Drama, Sci-Fi / 18+
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5.0
Synopsis
In a dystopian future, Ganapath, a relentless and skilled vigilante, embarks on a mission to dismantle a powerful criminal empire that has gripped the city in fear. Ganapath becomes a symbol of hope for the oppressed in which leads dark.
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Cast
Tiger Shroff
Dalini
Kriti Sanon
Jassi
Amitabh Bachchan
Maharishi Dalapathi
Jess Liaudin
Ziad Bakri
John
Brahim Achabbakhe
Ravi Multani
Rahman
Shiva
Gauahar Khan
Meera
Elli Avrram
Dimple
Jameel Khan
Kaizaad
Girish Kulkarni
Senior
Director
Vikas Bahl
Writer
Vikas Bahl
,
Vashu Bhagnani
Composer
Vishal Mishra
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 2 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
20 October 2023
Release date
20 October 2023
Finland
Tulossa
20 October 2023
Great Britain
15
20 October 2023
India
UA
20 October 2023
Poland
20 October 2023
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$237,787
Production
Crown Productions II, Good Co, Pooja Entertainment & Films
Also known as
Ganapath, Ganapath: Hero is Born, Ganapth Part 1, Ganpat
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Film rating
5.0
Rate
13
votes
2.6
IMDb
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Updated 13 June 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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