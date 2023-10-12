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Poster of Wake
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Wake
6.6

Wake

, 2023
Wake
USA / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Wake
6.6

Synopsis

A narcoleptic professor believes she witnessed a murder in her neighbor's home at the hands of a popular rapper. She becomes obsessed with finding the truth and is hell-bent on taking him down before he turns his wrath on her and ...

Cast

DeRay Davis
Eddie
Shoniqua Shandai
Sarita
Joshua Craig
Ted
J. Alphonse Nicholson
J. Alphonse Nicholson
P-Mac
Parker McKenna Posey
Bryn
Christopher Timberlake
Gibs
Lauren Elise
Shontay
Charlton Harris
Jay
Mimi Gee
Dr. Choi
Chris Bassett
Detective 1
Director Eric White
Writer Darryl Quarles
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2023
Online premiere 12 October 2023
World premiere 12 October 2023
Release date
26 August 2026 Russia
4 April 2024 Azerbaijan
Production Edmonds Entertainment, Octet Productions
Also known as
Wake

Film rating

6.6
Rate 14 votes
5.5 IMDb
Updated 3 October 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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