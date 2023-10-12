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6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Wake
6.6
Wake
, 2023
Wake
USA / Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.6
Synopsis
A narcoleptic professor believes she witnessed a murder in her neighbor's home at the hands of a popular rapper. She becomes obsessed with finding the truth and is hell-bent on taking him down before he turns his wrath on her and ...
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Cast
DeRay Davis
Eddie
Shoniqua Shandai
Sarita
Joshua Craig
Ted
J. Alphonse Nicholson
P-Mac
Parker McKenna Posey
Bryn
Christopher Timberlake
Gibs
Lauren Elise
Shontay
Charlton Harris
Jay
Mimi Gee
Dr. Choi
Chris Bassett
Detective 1
Director
Eric White
Writer
Darryl Quarles
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2023
Online premiere
12 October 2023
World premiere
12 October 2023
Release date
26 August 2026
Russia
4 April 2024
Azerbaijan
Production
Edmonds Entertainment, Octet Productions
Also known as
Wake
More
Film rating
6.6
Rate
14
votes
5.5
IMDb
Updated 3 October 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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