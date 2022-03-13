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4.4
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Films
A Lot of Nothing
4.4
A Lot of Nothing
, 2022
A Lot of Nothing
USA / Comedy, Drama, Thriller / 18+
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4.4
A Lot of Nothing
Trailer
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Synopsis
An upper middle class married couple find their lives spiraling out of control when they decide to take justice into their own hands and seek retribution against their neighbor.
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Cast
Shamier Anderson
Jamal
Cleopatra Coleman
Vanessa
Justin Hartley
Brian
Y'lan Noel
James
Sheila Carrasco
Olivia
Andrew Leeds
Ted
Skye P. Marshall
Marley
Lex Scott Davis
Candy
Nanrisa Lee
Linda
Alex Aiono
Peter
Analeis Anderson
Dr. Carol Stevens
Justin Wade
Clipboard
Director
Mo
Writer
Mo
,
Sarah Kelly Kaplan
Composer
David Sardy
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
3 February 2023
World premiere
13 March 2022
Production
Anonymous Content, Scalable Content, Secret Society Films
Also known as
A Lot of Nothing, Много ничего
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Film rating
4.4
Rate
10
votes
4.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 29 July 2026
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