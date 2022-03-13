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Poster of A Lot of Nothing
4.4
A Lot of Nothing - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films A Lot of Nothing
4.4

A Lot of Nothing

, 2022
A Lot of Nothing
USA / Comedy, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of A Lot of Nothing
4.4
A Lot of Nothing - Trailer
A Lot of Nothing  Trailer

Synopsis

An upper middle class married couple find their lives spiraling out of control when they decide to take justice into their own hands and seek retribution against their neighbor.

Cast

Shamier Anderson
Shamier Anderson
Jamal
Cleopatra Coleman
Cleopatra Coleman
Vanessa
Justin Hartley
Justin Hartley
Brian
Y'lan Noel
Y'lan Noel
James
Sheila Carrasco
Sheila Carrasco
Olivia
Andrew Leeds
Ted
Skye P. Marshall
Marley
Lex Scott Davis
Candy
Nanrisa Lee
Linda
Alex Aiono
Alex Aiono
Peter
Analeis Anderson
Dr. Carol Stevens
Justin Wade
Clipboard
Director Mo
Writer Mo, Sarah Kelly Kaplan
Composer David Sardy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 3 February 2023
World premiere 13 March 2022
Production Anonymous Content, Scalable Content, Secret Society Films
Also known as
A Lot of Nothing, Много ничего

Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
4.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 29 July 2026

Film Trailers

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A Lot of Nothing - Trailer
A Lot of Nothing Trailer
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