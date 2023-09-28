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7.1
Kinoafisha
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Coco&Janbo
7.1
Coco&Janbo
, 2023
Coco&Janbo
Kazakhstan / Comedy / 18+
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7.1
Coco&Janbo
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Zhanbolat Najzabekov
Saltanat Serkebava
Asel Akbarova
Ashat Urpekov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Kazakhstan
Production year
2023
World premiere
28 September 2023
Release date
28 September 2023
Kazakhstan
Film rating
7.1
Rate
12
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Updated 4 November 2023
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