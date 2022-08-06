Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Fremont
Poster of Fremont
Рейтинги
7.1 IMDb Rating: 6.9
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Fremont

Fremont

Fremont 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Each morning Donya leaves her tight-knit community of Afghan immigrants in Fremont, California. She crosses the Bay to work at a family-run fortune cookie factory in San Francisco. Donya drifts through her routine, struggling to connect with the culture and people of her new, unfamiliar surroundings while processing complicated feelings about her past as a translator for the U.S. government in Afghanistan. Unable to sleep, she finagles her way into a regular slot with a therapist who grasps for prospective role models. When an unexpected promotion at work thrusts Donya into the position to write her own story, she communicates her loneliness and longing through a concise medium: the fortunes inside each cookie. Donya’s koans travel, making a humble social impact and expanding her world far beyond Fremont and her turbulent past, including an encounter with a quiet auto mechanic who could stand to see his own world expanded.
Fremont - trailer in russian
Fremont  trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 10 October 2023
World premiere 6 August 2022
Release date
14 September 2023 Czechia 12+
6 December 2023 France
9 November 2023 Germany
15 September 2023 Great Britain 12A
25 July 2024 Netherlands 9
7 June 2024 Sweden Btl
19 October 2023 Switzerland
Worldwide Gross $601,594
Production Butimar Productions, Extra A Productions, Blue Morning Pictures
Also known as
Fremont, Φρίμοντ, Фримонт, Фримонт. Американская мечта, Фрімонт, フォーチュンクッキー, 幸運餅乾製作中
Director
Babak Jalali
Cast
Anaita Wali Zada
Jeremy Allen White
Jeremy Allen White
Gregg Turkington
Gregg Turkington
Hilda Schmelling
Siddique Ahmed
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Fremont - trailer in russian
Fremont Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more