In the early eighteenth century, foreign rule means dark times for the Hutsuls of the Carpathians. The two Dovbush brothers become opryshkos - mountain outlaws. But the two brothers become enemies - one cares only about money, the other - Oleksa - fights for his people. The Carpathians are convulsed with a wave of uprisings. The aristocracy uses its military might to try to kill Dovbush and destroy his legend. But Dovbush outwits them. The desperate lords devise a devious plan and attack the invincible outlaw's Achilles heel - his love for his childhood sweetheart, Marichka. Who will be the assassin to attack the Opryshko whose immense strength and bravery inspired folk tales? Will the lords' treacherous plan destroy the hero before he can lead his people to freedom?
|24 August 2023
|Czechia
|16 November 2023
|Finland
|Tulossa
|24 August 2023
|Germany
|16
|15 September 2023
|Lithuania
|N16
|2 November 2023
|Netherlands
|16
|8 December 2023
|Spain
|16
|24 August 2023
|Ukraine