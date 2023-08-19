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Poster of Dovbush
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Dovbush
7.8

Dovbush

, 2023
Dovbush
Ukraine / Action, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of Dovbush
7.8

Synopsis

In the early eighteenth century, foreign rule means dark times for the Hutsuls of the Carpathians. The two Dovbush brothers become opryshkos - mountain outlaws. But the two brothers become enemies - one cares only about money, the other - Oleksa - fights for his people. The Carpathians are convulsed with a wave of uprisings. The aristocracy uses its military might to try to kill Dovbush and destroy his legend. But Dovbush outwits them. The desperate lords devise a devious plan and attack the invincible outlaw's Achilles heel - his love for his childhood sweetheart, Marichka. Who will be the assassin to attack the Opryshko whose immense strength and bravery inspired folk tales? Will the lords' treacherous plan destroy the hero before he can lead his people to freedom?

Cast

Agata Buzek
Agata Buzek
Yablonowska
Serhiy Strelnikov
Oleksa Dovbush
Oleksiy Hnatkovskyy
Ivan Dovbush
Darya Plakhtiy
Darya Plakhtiy
Marichka
Mateusz Kosciukiewicz
Mateusz Kosciukiewicz
Przeluski
Aleksandr Mavrits
Dzvinchuk
Rostyslav Derzhypilskyy
Right Hand
Roman Yasinovskyi
Adam
Dmytro Vivcharyuk
Zabo
Oleg Shulga
Sniper
Director Oles Sanin
Writer Paul Wolansky, Oles Sanin, Vasyl Portyak, Chernysh Maksym
Composer Oleksandr Chornyi, Alla Zagaikevych
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ukraine
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 8 December 2023
World premiere 19 August 2023
Release date
24 August 2023 Czechia
16 November 2023 Finland Tulossa
24 August 2023 Germany 16
15 September 2023 Lithuania N16
2 November 2023 Netherlands 16
8 December 2023 Spain 16
24 August 2023 Ukraine
Budget $4,700,000
Worldwide Gross $176,588
Production Pronto Film
Also known as
Dovbush, Довбуш, Dovbush - Warrior of the Black Mountain, Dovbush: Lord of Black Mountains, La leyenda del inmortal, Oleksa. King of Robbers

Film rating

7.8
Rate 13 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 11 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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