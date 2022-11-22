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Poster of Portrait of the Queen
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Portrait of the Queen
6.8

Portrait of the Queen

, 2022
Portrait of the Queen
Italy / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Portrait of the Queen
6.8

Synopsis

Queen Elizabeth II was the most photographed, the most loved and talked about, spied upon, praised, criticized, popular woman on the planet. All over the globe and in every moment of her long life, that came to an end at the age of 96, people have always wanted to watch her through a peephole, discover new things about her, get to know her better, connect with her and understand her. Portrait of the Queen offers an original portrayal of the story of The Queen from a totally new perspective: through the most intense, amazing, revealing photographic portraits of her, as shared by the extraordinary photographers who accompanied and often created the image of the British monarchy itself.

Cast

Charles Dance
Charles Dance
Narrator
Brian Aris
Photographer
Jason Bell
Photographer
Isabella Rossellini
Isabella Rossellini
Self
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon
Emma Blau
Curator
Julian Calder
Photographer
Chris Levine
Photographer
David Montgomery
Photographer
Pierpaolo Piccioli
Artistic Director Valentino
Queen Elizabeth II
Self
Director Fabrizio Ferri
Writer Paola Calvetti
Composer Remo Anzovino
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 5 August 2024
World premiere 22 November 2022
Release date
11 September 2023 Czechia U
13 September 2023 Poland 12
8 September 2023 Spain
Worldwide Gross $3,314
Production Nexo Digital, Rai Cinema
Also known as
Portrait of the Queen, Elisabeta a II-a: Portretul Reginei, Isabel II: Retrat d'una Reina, Isabel II: Retrato de la reina, Portret królowej, Ritratto di regina, Портрет королеви

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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