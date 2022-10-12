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Honey Trap
Honey Trap
, 2022
Honey Trap
Israel / Documentary / 18+
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Synopsis
The Kiryat Moshe neighborhood on the outskirts of Rehovot is home to a large Jewish Ethiopian community. Nowadays a national priority construction evacuation project guarantees the residents a safe exit from the neglected and poor...
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Director
Aalam-Warqe Davidian
,
Kobi Davidian
Writer
Aalam-Warqe Davidian
,
Kobi Davidian
Composer
Shmaya Cohen
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Israel
Runtime
60 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
12 October 2022
Production
Black and White Films
Also known as
Honey Trap, Malkodet Dvash
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