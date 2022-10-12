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Poster of Honey Trap
Kinoafisha Films Honey Trap

Honey Trap

, 2022
Honey Trap
Israel / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Honey Trap

Synopsis

The Kiryat Moshe neighborhood on the outskirts of Rehovot is home to a large Jewish Ethiopian community. Nowadays a national priority construction evacuation project guarantees the residents a safe exit from the neglected and poor...
Director Aalam-Warqe Davidian, Kobi Davidian
Writer Aalam-Warqe Davidian, Kobi Davidian
Composer Shmaya Cohen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Israel
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 12 October 2022
Production Black and White Films
Also known as
Honey Trap, Malkodet Dvash

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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