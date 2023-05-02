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Poster of I'll Be Watching
3.9
Kinoafisha Films I'll Be Watching
3.9

I'll Be Watching

, 2023
I'll Be Watching
USA / Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Poster of I'll Be Watching
3.9

Synopsis

Mourning the loss of her murdered sister, Julie is left alone in a new, isolated home when her tech-genius husband goes on a business trip. She becomes trapped inside and must fight her fears to stay alive.

Cast

Eliza Taylor
Eliza Taylor
Julie
Bob Morley
Bob Morley
Marcus
Seth Michaels
Seth Michaels
Mike
David Keith
Sheriff Anderson
Bryan Batt
Bryan Batt
Dr. Tate
Natasha Halevi
Sophie
Duke Jackson
Masked Man
Luke Davis
Mailman Gerald
Sara Sometti Michaels
Federica
Megan Drust
Michelle
Director Erik Bernard
Writer Elisa Manzini, Sara Sometti Michaels
Composer Mark Sayfritz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 2 May 2023
World premiere 2 May 2023
Release date
24 August 2023 UAE
2 May 2023 USA R
Worldwide Gross $4,249
Production Benacus Entertainment, RNF Productions
Also known as
I'll Be Watching, Я присмотрю за тобой

Film rating

3.9
Rate 10 votes
3.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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