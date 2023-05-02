Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
3.9
Kinoafisha
Films
I'll Be Watching
3.9
I'll Be Watching
, 2023
I'll Be Watching
USA / Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
3.9
Synopsis
Mourning the loss of her murdered sister, Julie is left alone in a new, isolated home when her tech-genius husband goes on a business trip. She becomes trapped inside and must fight her fears to stay alive.
Expand
Cast
Eliza Taylor
Julie
Bob Morley
Marcus
Seth Michaels
Mike
David Keith
Sheriff Anderson
Bryan Batt
Dr. Tate
Natasha Halevi
Sophie
Duke Jackson
Masked Man
Luke Davis
Mailman Gerald
Sara Sometti Michaels
Federica
Megan Drust
Michelle
Director
Erik Bernard
Writer
Elisa Manzini
,
Sara Sometti Michaels
Composer
Mark Sayfritz
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
2 May 2023
World premiere
2 May 2023
Release date
24 August 2023
UAE
2 May 2023
USA
R
Worldwide Gross
$4,249
Production
Benacus Entertainment, RNF Productions
Also known as
I'll Be Watching, Я присмотрю за тобой
More
Film rating
3.9
Rate
10
votes
3.9
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
2026, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree