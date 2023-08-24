Menu
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Супер папа

Супер папа

Супер папа 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Uzbekistan
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 24 August 2023
Release date
24 August 2023 Uzbekistan
Also known as
Super dada
Director
Muhammad Ali Navruzov
Cast
Nazim Tulyakhodzayev
Durdona Kurbonova
Muhammad Ali Navruzov
Shohruhhon
Bekzod Tadjiev
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.1
Rate 14 votes
7.8 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Киноафиша.инфо 13 October 2023, 12:00
Очень рады прочесть ваше мнение о фильме, спасибо 😌
Ibratillo Mirzayev 18 October 2023, 09:31
Koʻrinmaysptiku
Reviews Write review
