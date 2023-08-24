Menu
No poster for this film
Films
Супер папа
Супер папа
Супер папа
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Country
Uzbekistan
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
24 August 2023
Release date
24 August 2023
Uzbekistan
Also known as
Super dada
Director
Muhammad Ali Navruzov
Cast
Nazim Tulyakhodzayev
Durdona Kurbonova
Muhammad Ali Navruzov
Shohruhhon
Bekzod Tadjiev
Film rating
8.1
Rate
14
votes
7.8
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Киноафиша.инфо
13 October 2023, 12:00
Очень рады прочесть ваше мнение о фильме, спасибо 😌
Ibratillo Mirzayev
18 October 2023, 09:31
Koʻrinmaysptiku
