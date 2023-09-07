Cake centers on a quiet young woman unlucky in love who discovers an unlikely guy magnet when she bakes a cake for her best friend’s birthday and brings it to a bar, only to be swarmed by men. She believes it’s a fluke, but her friend convinces her to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars, with the goal of finding true love. The young woman’s life proceeds to open up in ways she couldn’t have imagined.
ProductionResonate Entertainment, All Night Diner, Amazon Studios
Also known as
Sitting in Bars with Cake, La vida es un pastel, Bares, Bolos e Amizades, Cincuenta tartas para Jane, Nos soirées gâteau-bar, Pastayla Bar Bar Gezmek, Przesiadując przy cieście w barach, Rendezvous mit Torten, Torta extrákkal, Una torta per l'uomo giusto, Сидя в барах с тортом, Сидячи в барах з тортом, 帶著蛋糕在酒吧, 私がケーキを焼く理由, 坐在酒吧里吃蛋糕