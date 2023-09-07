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Sitting in Bars with Cake

Please, I've only just met you.

Owen Please, I've only just met you.

[by the elevator]

[by the elevator]

Uh, you going down

Jane Uh, you going down

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.