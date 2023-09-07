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Poster of Sitting in Bars with Cake
6.6
Sitting in Bars with Cake - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Sitting in Bars with Cake
6.6

Sitting in Bars with Cake

, 2023
Sitting in Bars with Cake
USA / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Sitting in Bars with Cake
6.6
Sitting in Bars with Cake - Trailer
Sitting in Bars with Cake  Trailer

Synopsis

Cake centers on a quiet young woman unlucky in love who discovers an unlikely guy magnet when she bakes a cake for her best friend’s birthday and brings it to a bar, only to be swarmed by men. She believes it’s a fluke, but her friend convinces her to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars, with the goal of finding true love. The young woman’s life proceeds to open up in ways she couldn’t have imagined.

Cast

Ron Livingston
Ron Livingston
Fred
Martha Kelly
Ruth
Maia Mitchell
Maia Mitchell
Liz
Bette Midler
Bette Midler
Benita
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi
Jane
Adina Porter
Adina Porter
Navid Negahban
Navid Negahban
Ali Hillis
Ali Hillis
Odessa A'zion
Odessa A'zion
Corinne
Charlie Morgan Patton
Alex
Simone Recasner
Nora
Rish Shah
Owen
Director Trish Sie
Writer Audrey Shulman
Composer Jeff Cardoni
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2023
Online premiere 7 September 2023
World premiere 7 September 2023
Production Resonate Entertainment, All Night Diner, Amazon Studios
Also known as
Sitting in Bars with Cake, La vida es un pastel, Bares, Bolos e Amizades, Cincuenta tartas para Jane, Nos soirées gâteau-bar, Pastayla Bar Bar Gezmek, Przesiadując przy cieście w barach, Rendezvous mit Torten, Torta extrákkal, Una torta per l'uomo giusto, Сидя в барах с тортом, Сидячи в барах з тортом, 帶著蛋糕在酒吧, 私がケーキを焼く理由, 坐在酒吧里吃蛋糕

Film rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 29 April 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Sitting in Bars with Cake - Trailer
Sitting in Bars with Cake Trailer
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