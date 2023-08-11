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Poster of Spider-Man: Lotus
4.6
Spider-Man: Lotus - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Spider-Man: Lotus
4.6

Spider-Man: Lotus

, 2023
Spider-Man: Lotus
USA / Action, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Spider-Man: Lotus
4.6
Spider-Man: Lotus - Trailer
Spider-Man: Lotus  Trailer

Synopsis

Following the tragic death of his former girlfriend - seemingly caused by his own attempt to save her - Peter Parker lingers in his guilt of the past, questioning whether the curse of his alter ego should be buried for good. When he's met by the news that a terminally ill child has requested to meet Spider-Man, Peter contemplates the decision to comfort him in his final days. This film has no affiliation with Marvel, Sony or Disney. It is a non-profit fan film.

Cast

Warden Wayne
Spider-Man
Sean Thomas Reid
Harry Osborn
Moriah Brooklyn
Mary Jane Watson
Tuyen Powell
Gwen Stacy
Maxwell Fox-Andrews
Tim Harrison
Jack Wooton
Flash Thompson
John Salandria
Green Goblin
John Salandria
Green Goblin
Justin Hargrove
The Shocker
Justin Hargrove
The Shocker
Mariah Fox
Ms. Harrison
Landon Konop
Spider-Man
Director Gavin J. Konop
Writer Gavin J. Konop, Sean Thomas Reid, Warden Wayne
Composer Gladius, Caleb Liu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 11 August 2023
World premiere 11 August 2023
Budget $125,000
Also known as
Spider-Man: Lotus, Homem-aranha: Lotus, Pókember: Lótusz, Людина-павук: Лотус, Человек-паук: Лотос

Film rating

4.6
Rate 16 votes
3.1 IMDb
Updated 18 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Spider-Man: Lotus - Trailer
Spider-Man: Lotus Trailer
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