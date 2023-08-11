Following the tragic death of his former girlfriend - seemingly caused by his own attempt to save her - Peter Parker lingers in his guilt of the past, questioning whether the curse of his alter ego should be buried for good. When he's met by the news that a terminally ill child has requested to meet Spider-Man, Peter contemplates the decision to comfort him in his final days. This film has no affiliation with Marvel, Sony or Disney. It is a non-profit fan film.
Cast
Warden Wayne
Spider-Man
Sean Thomas Reid
Harry Osborn
Moriah Brooklyn
Mary Jane Watson
Tuyen Powell
Gwen Stacy
Maxwell Fox-Andrews
Tim Harrison
Jack Wooton
Flash Thompson
John Salandria
Green Goblin
John Salandria
Green Goblin
Justin Hargrove
The Shocker
Justin Hargrove
The Shocker
Mariah Fox
Ms. Harrison
Landon Konop
Spider-Man
DirectorGavin J. Konop
WriterGavin J. Konop, Sean Thomas Reid, Warden Wayne