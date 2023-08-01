Johnny Depp has made a long, successful career for himself in Hollywood, ultimately becoming one of the most recognisable names in the industry. Amber Heard has starred in various movies, playing unconventional roles. She is known to have made her way through Hollywood through grit and determination after coming from a humble background. While both have gathered successes and failures respectively during their careers it is the infamous trial that will go down in history. In a trial that has divided fans and sent social and broadcast media into a frenzy, two of the largest actors of modern-day go head to head in the court of law and public opinion. A gruelling 5 weeks. 50 million dollars on the line and a defamation case that will leave only one of them victorious. Everything is on the line in this battle of the century. This is... Depp vs Heard: All On The Line

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