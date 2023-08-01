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Poster of Depp vs Heard: All on the Line
Kinoafisha Films Depp vs Heard: All on the Line

Depp vs Heard: All on the Line

, 2022
Depp vs Heard: All on the Line
Great Britain / Documentary, Drama / 18+
Poster of Depp vs Heard: All on the Line

Synopsis

Johnny Depp has made a long, successful career for himself in Hollywood, ultimately becoming one of the most recognisable names in the industry. Amber Heard has starred in various movies, playing unconventional roles. She is known to have made her way through Hollywood through grit and determination after coming from a humble background. While both have gathered successes and failures respectively during their careers it is the infamous trial that will go down in history. In a trial that has divided fans and sent social and broadcast media into a frenzy, two of the largest actors of modern-day go head to head in the court of law and public opinion. A gruelling 5 weeks. 50 million dollars on the line and a defamation case that will leave only one of them victorious. Everything is on the line in this battle of the century. This is... Depp vs Heard: All On The Line

Cast

Jerry Bruckheimer
Self
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper
Stephen Graham
Stephen Graham
Self
Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris
Self
Michael Mann
Michael Mann
Self
Bill Nighy
Bill Nighy
Self
Bruce Robinson
Bruce Robinson
Geoffrey Rush
Geoffrey Rush
Self
Joe Perry
Terry Rossio
Director Lucy Ciara McCutcheon, Lucy Ciara McCutcheon
Writer Lucy Ciara McCutcheon, Lucy Ciara McCutcheon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 46 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 1 August 2023
World premiere 1 August 2023
Budget 100,000 GBP
Production Entertain Me Productions
Also known as
Depp vs Heard: All on the Line

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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