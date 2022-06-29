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Poster of Depp VS Heard: The Verdict
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Depp VS Heard: The Verdict
5.6

Depp VS Heard: The Verdict

, 2022
Depp VS Heard: The Verdict
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Depp VS Heard: The Verdict
5.6

Synopsis

April 2022 , The world was watching the defamation trial of Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard, a murky, perplexing trial - at its centre one significant conflict. After deliberations the verdict was in...This is - Depp vs Heard: The Verdict

Cast

Benjamin Chew
Self
Lee Jagow
Narrator
Bruce Robinson
Bruce Robinson
Self
Camille M. Vasquez
Self
Director Lucy Ciara McCutcheon, Lucy Ciara McCutcheon
Writer Lucy Ciara McCutcheon, Lucy Ciara McCutcheon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 44 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 29 June 2022
World premiere 29 June 2022
Budget 100,000 GBP
Production Entertain Me Productions
Also known as
Depp VS Heard: The Verdict

Film rating

5.6
Rate 15 votes
4.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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