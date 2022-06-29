Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Depp VS Heard: The Verdict
5.6
Depp VS Heard: The Verdict
, 2022
Depp VS Heard: The Verdict
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.6
Synopsis
April 2022 , The world was watching the defamation trial of Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard, a murky, perplexing trial - at its centre one significant conflict. After deliberations the verdict was in...This is - Depp vs Heard: The Verdict
Expand
Cast
Benjamin Chew
Self
Lee Jagow
Narrator
Bruce Robinson
Self
Camille M. Vasquez
Self
Director
Lucy Ciara McCutcheon
,
Lucy Ciara McCutcheon
Writer
Lucy Ciara McCutcheon
,
Lucy Ciara McCutcheon
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
44 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
29 June 2022
World premiere
29 June 2022
Budget
100,000 GBP
Production
Entertain Me Productions
Also known as
Depp VS Heard: The Verdict
More
Film rating
5.6
Rate
15
votes
4.9
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree