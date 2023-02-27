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Poster of Khun Pan 3
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Khun Pan 3
7.1

Khun Pan 3

, 2023
Khun Pan 3
Thailand / Action, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Khun Pan 3
7.1

Synopsis

In the year 1950, the country was affected by the war. Crowds of thieves are still plentiful everywhere. Khun Pan, a police buster who adheres to the correctness, has therefore been called back to perform a mission to hunt down 2 thieves, namely Bandit Mahesuan and Bandit Dam, a magical thief. A strong man who is energetic and challenges the power of the state without anyone ever having access to him. Leading to Khun Phan's stepping on the tiger again. In the midst of these evil tigers who want to kill And are ready to judge the invulnerable buster with death.

Cast

Ananda Everingham
Khun Pan
Arak Amornsupasiri
Sua Bai
Ploy Chidjun Hung
Phakin Khamwilaisak
Bandit Dam
Mario Maurer
Bandit Mahesuan
Chalad Na Songkhla
Sarika Sartsilpsupa
Sawittree
Bhumibhat Thavornsiri
Philip Nutthanaphol Thinroj
Director Kongkiat Khomsiri, Khom Kongkiat Khomsiri
Writer Khom Kongkiat Khomsiri, Kongkiat Khomsiri
Composer Toy Terdsak Janpan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Thailand
Runtime 2 hours 36 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 4 August 2023
World premiere 27 February 2023
Release date
30 March 2023 Laos
2 March 2023 Thailand 15
Production Kongkiat Production, Sahamongkol Film International
Also known as
Khun Pan 3, Khun Pan 3: Judgment Day, ขุนพันธ์ 3 ตอน วันพิพากษา, ຂຸນພັນ3, خان پان 3, 神探潘坤3

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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