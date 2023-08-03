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6.3
Kinoafisha
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Head to Head
6.3
Head to Head
, 2023
Ras Bras
Saudi Arabia / Comedy, Thriller / 18+
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6.3
Head to Head
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Hilarity meets danger when a lovesick chauffeur and a bootleg mechanic mistakenly pick up a retired crime lord, igniting a wild, life-changing adventure.
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Cast
Abdulaziz Alshehri
Adel Radwan
Zyad Alamri
Ida Alkusay
Mohammad Alqass
Farooq Abbasi
Tanveer
Riyad Alsalhani
Hashem Hawsawi
Ahmed Kaabi
Saleh Al Khalaqi
Ahmed Al Kaabi
Director
Malik Nejer
Writer
Abdulaziz Almuzaini
Composer
Selim Arjoun
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Saudi Arabia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
3 August 2023
World premiere
3 August 2023
Production
Sirb Studio, The Creator Space
Also known as
Ras Bras, Head to Head, Frente a frente, Un contre un, Keşmekeş, Konfrontacja, Kopf an Kopf, Szemtől szembe, Testa a testa, Лицом к лицу, ガチンコ, 乌龙英雄, 亂入火線
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
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