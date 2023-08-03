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Poster of Head to Head
6.3
Head to Head - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Head to Head
6.3

Head to Head

, 2023
Ras Bras
Saudi Arabia / Comedy, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Head to Head
6.3
Head to Head - Trailer
Head to Head  Trailer

Synopsis

Hilarity meets danger when a lovesick chauffeur and a bootleg mechanic mistakenly pick up a retired crime lord, igniting a wild, life-changing adventure.

Cast

Abdulaziz Alshehri
Adel Radwan
Zyad Alamri
Ida Alkusay
Mohammad Alqass
Farooq Abbasi
Tanveer
Riyad Alsalhani
Hashem Hawsawi
Ahmed Kaabi
Saleh Al Khalaqi
Ahmed Al Kaabi
Director Malik Nejer
Writer Abdulaziz Almuzaini
Composer Selim Arjoun
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Saudi Arabia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 3 August 2023
World premiere 3 August 2023
Production Sirb Studio, The Creator Space
Also known as
Ras Bras, Head to Head, Frente a frente, Un contre un, Keşmekeş, Konfrontacja, Kopf an Kopf, Szemtől szembe, Testa a testa, Лицом к лицу, ガチンコ, 乌龙英雄, 亂入火線

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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Head to Head - Trailer
Head to Head Trailer
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