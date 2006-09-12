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Filmography
Liz Vergeer
Liz Vergeer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liz Vergeer
Liz Vergeer
Liz Vergeer
Date of Birth
12 September 2006
Age
19 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Fantasy heroine
,
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.2
Engel
(2020)
5.8
Bumperkleef
(2019)
Filmography
6.2
Engel
Engel
Family, Fantasy
2020, Netherlands
Watch trailer
5.8
Bumperkleef
Bumperkleef
Horror, Thriller
2019, Netherlands
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