Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Liz Vergeer
Liz Vergeer Liz Vergeer
Kinoafisha Persons Liz Vergeer

Liz Vergeer

Liz Vergeer

Date of Birth
12 September 2006
Age
19 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Fantasy heroine, Horror actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Engel 6.2
Engel (2020)
Bumperkleef 5.8
Bumperkleef (2019)

Filmography

Engel 6.2
Engel Engel
Family, Fantasy 2020, Netherlands
Watch trailer
Bumperkleef 5.8
Bumperkleef Bumperkleef
Horror, Thriller 2019, Netherlands
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more