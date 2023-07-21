[last lines]

Daniel When you're at school and you want to quit, people say 'You're going to hate it out in the world.' Well, I didn't believe them and I was right. When I was a kid, I couldn't wait to be grown up, and they said 'Childhood is the best time of your life.' Well, it wasn't. And now, I want his company and they say, 'What's half a loaf? You're well shot of him'; and I say 'I know that... but I miss him, that's all' and they say 'He never made you happy' and I say 'But I am happy, apart from missing him. You might throw me a pill or two for my cough.'

[pauses, smiles]

Daniel All my life, I've been looking for somebody courageous, resourceful.

[pause, thinks]

Daniel He's not it... but something. We were something.

[pause]