Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Sunday Bloody Sunday
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Sunday Bloody Sunday
6.9

Sunday Bloody Sunday

, 1971
Sunday Bloody Sunday
Great Britain / Drama / 18+
Poster of Sunday Bloody Sunday
6.9

Synopsis

Recently divorced career woman Alex Greville begins a romantic relationship with glamorous mod artist Bob Elkin, fully aware that he's also intimately involved with middle-aged doctor Daniel Hirsh. For both Alex and Daniel, the younger man represents a break with their repressive pasts, and though both know that Bob is seeing both of them, neither is willing to let go of the youth and vitality he brings to their otherwise stable lives.

Cast

Peter Finch
Peter Finch
Daniel Hirsh
Glenda Jackson
Glenda Jackson
Alex Greville
Peggy Ashcroft
Peggy Ashcroft
Mrs. Greville
Tony Britton
Mr. Harding
Bessie Love
Answering Service Lady
Vivian Pickles
Alva Hodson
Richard Pearson
Caroline Blakiston
Jon Finch
Richard Loncraine
Nike Arrighi
Donald Sumpter
Director John Schlesinger
Writer John Schlesinger, Penelope Gilliatt
Composer Ron Geesin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1971
Online premiere 29 September 2008
World premiere 1 July 1971
Release date
24 February 1972 Argentina
9 March 1972 Australia
17 December 1971 Belgium
19 January 1972 Denmark
21 January 1972 Finland
22 September 1971 France
1 July 1971 Great Britain
18 September 1971 Italy
22 December 1971 Netherlands
3 April 1972 Norway
19 January 1972 Sweden
8 September 1971 USA R
Budget 1,500,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $27
Production Vectia, Vic Films Productions
Also known as
Sunday Bloody Sunday, Dos amores en conflicto, Bloody Sunday, Un dimanche comme les autres, Allahın Belası Bir Pazar, Blodig søndag, Den satans søndag, Domenica maledetta domenica, Domingo Maldito, Domingo sangriento, Domingo, maldito domingo, Een zondag zoals alle andere, Katarameni Kyriaki, Nedelja, prokleta nedelja, Nichiyôbi wa wakare no toki, Saakelin sunnuntai, Söndag, satans söndag, Sunday, bloody sunday, Ta przeklęta niedziela, Vasárnap, átkozott vasárnap, Καταραμένη Κυριακή, Воскресенье, проклятое воскресенье, Неделя, проклета неделя, Неділя, клята неділя, 日曜日は別れの時, Неділя, проклята неділя, Domenica, maledetta domenica

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 21 July 2023

Quotes

[last lines]
Daniel When you're at school and you want to quit, people say 'You're going to hate it out in the world.' Well, I didn't believe them and I was right. When I was a kid, I couldn't wait to be grown up, and they said 'Childhood is the best time of your life.' Well, it wasn't. And now, I want his company and they say, 'What's half a loaf? You're well shot of him'; and I say 'I know that... but I miss him, that's all' and they say 'He never made you happy' and I say 'But I am happy, apart from missing him. You might throw me a pill or two for my cough.'
[pauses, smiles]
Daniel All my life, I've been looking for somebody courageous, resourceful.
[pause, thinks]
Daniel He's not it... but something. We were something.
[pause]
Daniel I only came about my cough.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
The Tale of Fairy Tales
The Tale of Fairy Tales
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
2026, Russia, History, Drama
Kapitan Nevelskoy i zemli Chyornogo drakona
Kapitan Nevelskoy i zemli Chyornogo drakona
2026, Russia, Animation
Runner
Runner
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Coyote vs. Acme
Coyote vs. Acme
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more