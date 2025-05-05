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Kinoafisha Films I Am Sybil

I Am Sybil

I Am Sybil
USA / Drama / 18+

Synopsis

Examines the circumstances surrounding the case of Sybil, one of the first well-known instances of dissociative identity disorder which raised issues of identity and mental health in the public eye.

Cast

Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Mason
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson
Wilbur
Director Mirrah Foulkes
Writer Mirrah Foulkes, Debbie Nathan, Jen Silverman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production Gotham Group, Jennifer Todd Pictures
Also known as
I Am Sybil

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 5 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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