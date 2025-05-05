I Am Sybil
USA / Drama / 18+
Synopsis
Examines the circumstances surrounding the case of Sybil, one of the first well-known instances of dissociative identity disorder which raised issues of identity and mental health in the public eye.
Cast
Director Mirrah Foulkes
Writer Mirrah Foulkes, Debbie Nathan, Jen Silverman
Film details
Country USA
Production Gotham Group, Jennifer Todd Pictures
Also known as
I Am Sybil
Updated 5 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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