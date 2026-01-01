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Mirrah Foulkes
Mirrah Foulkes
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mirrah Foulkes
Mirrah Foulkes
Mirrah Foulkes
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.2
Upright
(2019)
8.0
Mr Inbetween
(2018)
7.7
Harrow
(2018)
Filmography
My Brilliant Career
Drama, Romantic, History
2026, Australia
6.9
Christy Martin Biopic
Christy Martin Biopic
Biography
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
Eden
Drama, Mystery
2021, Australia
8.2
Upright
Drama, Comedy
2019, Australia
6.1
Judy and Punch
Judy and Punch
Drama
2019, Australia
7.7
Harrow
Drama, Crime
2018, Australia
8
Mr Inbetween
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2018, USA
7.2
The Gift
The Gift
Thriller, Detective
2015, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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