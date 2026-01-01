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Mirrah Foulkes
Mirrah Foulkes Mirrah Foulkes
Kinoafisha Persons Mirrah Foulkes

Mirrah Foulkes

Mirrah Foulkes

Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

Upright 8.2
Upright (2019)
Mr Inbetween 8.0
Mr Inbetween (2018)
Harrow 7.7
Harrow (2018)

Filmography

My Brilliant Career
My Brilliant Career
Drama, Romantic, History 2026, Australia
Christy Martin Biopic 6.9
Christy Martin Biopic Christy Martin Biopic
Biography 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Eden 5.3
Eden
Drama, Mystery 2021, Australia
Upright 8.2
Upright
Drama, Comedy 2019, Australia
Judy and Punch 6.1
Judy and Punch Judy and Punch
Drama 2019, Australia
Harrow 7.7
Harrow
Drama, Crime 2018, Australia
Mr Inbetween 8
Mr Inbetween
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2018, USA
The Gift 7.2
The Gift The Gift
Thriller, Detective 2015, USA
Watch trailer
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