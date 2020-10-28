Menu
Рейтинги
3.3 IMDb Rating: 3.1
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films S.O.S. Survive or Sacrifice

S.O.S. Survive or Sacrifice

S.O.S. Survive or Sacrifice 18+
Synopsis

Two sisters living separate lives on different continents are reunited on a Mediterranean Island. The two barely have time to bond and revive family ties as Kate, the elder, meets a group of locals and agrees to an exciting ride on a hot air balloon. But disaster strikes and as the result of a freak accident, the balloon is carried far out to sea. Their cell phones out of range, and the balloon running out of gas, Kate and her friends are battling for their lives. While, back on land, the younger sister, Liz, has become an unwanted "material witness" to a crime. Matters then take a dramatic twist, one that will mark their lives forever.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 28 October 2020
World premiere 28 October 2020
Budget €1,700,000
Worldwide Gross $21,333
Production Altadium Group
Also known as
S.O.S. Survive or Sacrifice, Alarma en las alturas, Ellujäämine või ohverdamine, S.O.S. Podniebny alarm, S.O.S. Выжить или пожертвовать, SOS Alarma en las alturas, スカイハンガー
Director
Roman Doronin
Cast
Christopher Greco
William Baldwin
William Baldwin
Alex Bezdenezhnykh
Loris Curci
Ekaterini Kakouri
Cast and Crew
Film rating

3.3
Rate 11 votes
3.1 IMDb
Write review
Film Reviews
Weteran Mc 15 July 2025, 04:30
"S.O.S. Остаться в живых" - киприотский приключенческий триллер 2020 года.

Сюжет повествует о двух сёстрах, приехавших отдохнуть на… Read more…
Киноафиша.инфо 31 July 2025, 21:39
Очень рады были прочитать ваш отзыв, спасибо большое!
