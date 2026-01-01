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Poster of The Late Berry
6.1
Kinoafisha Films The Late Berry
6.1

The Late Berry

, 1978
Pozdnyaya yagoda
USSR / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Late Berry
6.1

Synopsis

The life of Pavla Brus, a middle-aged, modest but principled woman, suddenly changes with a crush on a drilling foreman. Unable to restrain her feelings, she decides to cheat on her husband, divorce and leave the family. But her youngest son Kuzma, a teenager with an intelligent and piercing look at the world around him, stops her from a rash act, which is shaped by observation of Siberian nature. A philosophical attitude towards banal life processes allows the mother to reconsider her feelings for her husband Tikhon and the failed lover Nikolai.

Cast

Valeriya Zaklunnaya
Valeriya Zaklunnaya
Pavla Brus
Aleksey Serebryakov
Aleksey Serebryakov
Kuzma Brus
Georgi Yumatov
Georgi Yumatov
Tikhon Brus
Igor Ledogorov
Nikolay Popov
Andrey Gradov
Andrey Gradov
Aleksey Brus
Aleksandra Turgan
Vita Soroka
Anya Kalturina
Tonka Nedobezhkina
V. Polyakova
Olga Popova
Mikhail Zhigalov
Mikhail Zhigalov
Valeriy Putnikov
Aleksey Krychenkov
Vladimir Moshkin
Director Fyodor Filippov
Writer Aleksey Simukov, Zot Tabolkin
Composer Vladimir Martynov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 30 July 1979
Release date
30 July 1979 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Pozdnyaya yagoda, The Late Berry, Поздняя ягода

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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