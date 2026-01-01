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5.9
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A Sailor from 'The Comet'
5.9
A Sailor from 'The Comet'
, 1958
Matros s Komety
USSR / Musical, Romantic / 18+
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5.9
Synopsis
A young sailor Sergey is in love with Lena so he decides to join her during the Moscow Music festival.
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Cast
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Kornei Petrovich Barabash
Tatyana Bestayeva
Lena Shuvalova
Nikolay Svobodin
Arkadi Nikolayevich Peresvetov
Maya Menglet
Shura
Gleb Romanov
Sergei Chaikin
Vladimir Soshalsky
Vadim Alexandrovich
Iosif Kolin
Semyen Yakovlevich Chubarchik
Ivan Lyubeznov
Mikhail Petrovich Starodub
Anna Lisyanskaya
Mariya Ivanovna
Georgi Gumilevsky
Tug Crewman
Director
Isidor Annensky
Writer
Evgeniy Pomeshchikov
,
Pyotr Gradov
,
Klimenti Mints
,
Gleb Romanov
Composer
Oskar Feltsman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
1958
World premiere
27 October 1958
Release date
27 October 1958
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Matros s 'Komety', A Sailor from 'The Comet', Ich sag's Dir mit Musik, Marinarul îndrăgostit, Marynarz z 'Komety', O Marinheiro do Cometa, Tengerészrevü, Матрос с «Кометы»
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.9
IMDb
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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