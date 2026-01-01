Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of A Sailor from 'The Comet'
5.9
Kinoafisha Films A Sailor from 'The Comet'
5.9

A Sailor from 'The Comet'

, 1958
Matros s Komety
USSR / Musical, Romantic / 18+
Poster of A Sailor from 'The Comet'
5.9

Synopsis

A young sailor Sergey is in love with Lena so he decides to join her during the Moscow Music festival.

Cast

Nikolay Kryuchkov
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Kornei Petrovich Barabash
Tatyana Bestayeva
Lena Shuvalova
Nikolay Svobodin
Arkadi Nikolayevich Peresvetov
Maya Menglet
Maya Menglet
Shura
Gleb Romanov
Sergei Chaikin
Vladimir Soshalsky
Vadim Alexandrovich
Iosif Kolin
Semyen Yakovlevich Chubarchik
Ivan Lyubeznov
Mikhail Petrovich Starodub
Anna Lisyanskaya
Mariya Ivanovna
Georgi Gumilevsky
Tug Crewman
Director Isidor Annensky
Writer Evgeniy Pomeshchikov, Pyotr Gradov, Klimenti Mints, Gleb Romanov
Composer Oskar Feltsman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1958
World premiere 27 October 1958
Release date
27 October 1958 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Matros s 'Komety', A Sailor from 'The Comet', Ich sag's Dir mit Musik, Marinarul îndrăgostit, Marynarz z 'Komety', O Marinheiro do Cometa, Tengerészrevü, Матрос с «Кометы»

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more