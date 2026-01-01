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6.3
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Hua Mulan
6.3
Hua Mulan
, 2020
Hua Mulan
USA / Documentary / 18+
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6.3
Synopsis
Over the years the name Hua Mulan has become synonymous with the Walt Disney animated film Mulan and more recently with the 2020 American action drama film by the same name. But Mulan's roots go a lot deeper than that. Take a journey
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Director
Ian Shepherd
Writer
Riley French
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
41 minutes
Production year
2020
Also known as
Hua Mulan
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Film rating
6.3
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10
votes
6.6
IMDb
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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