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Poster of Hua Mulan
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Hua Mulan
6.3

Hua Mulan

, 2020
Hua Mulan
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Hua Mulan
6.3

Synopsis

Over the years the name Hua Mulan has become synonymous with the Walt Disney animated film Mulan and more recently with the 2020 American action drama film by the same name. But Mulan's roots go a lot deeper than that. Take a journey
Director Ian Shepherd
Writer Riley French
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 41 minutes
Production year 2020
Also known as
Hua Mulan

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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