Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 14 July 2023
World premiere 2 June 2023
Production Frut Taym
Also known as
Nasledie, Heritage, Meros, Наследие
Director
Roman Mihaylov
Roman Mihaylov
Cast
Fyodor Lavrov
Fyodor Lavrov
Evgeniy Tkachuk
Evgeniy Tkachuk
Mariya Matsel
Mariya Matsel
Darya Matsel
Oleg Chugunov
Oleg Chugunov
6.3
Rate 11 votes
5.9 IMDb
No reviews
Nasledie - trailer
Nasledie Trailer
