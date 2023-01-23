Menu
Poster of Stephen Curry: Underrated
Рейтинги
7.9 IMDb Rating: 7.3
Stephen Curry: Underrated

Stephen Curry: Underrated
Synopsis

The remarkable coming-of-age story of Stephen Curry—one of the most influential, dynamic, and unexpected players in basketball history—and his rise from an undersized college player to a four-time NBA champion.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 20 July 2023
World premiere 23 January 2023
MPAA PG-13
Production A24, Apple Original Films, Proximity Media
Also known as
Stephen Curry: Underrated, Stephen Curry: infravalorado, Stephen Curry: Subestimado, Stephen Curry: un jugador subestimado, Стефен Карри: Недооцененный, ステフィン・カリー：アンダーレイテッド, 史蒂芬柯瑞：不容小覷, 斯蒂芬·库里：不容小觑
Director
Peter Nicks
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.9
Rate 12 votes
7.3 IMDb
