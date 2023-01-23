The remarkable coming-of-age story of Stephen Curry—one of the most influential, dynamic, and unexpected players in basketball history—and his rise from an undersized college player to a four-time NBA champion.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 50 minutes
Production year2023
Online premiere20 July 2023
World premiere23 January 2023
MPAAPG-13
ProductionA24, Apple Original Films, Proximity Media
Also known as
Stephen Curry: Underrated, Stephen Curry: infravalorado, Stephen Curry: Subestimado, Stephen Curry: un jugador subestimado, Стефен Карри: Недооцененный, ステフィン・カリー：アンダーレイテッド, 史蒂芬柯瑞：不容小覷, 斯蒂芬·库里：不容小觑