Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
6.2
Kinoafisha
Films
You Keep the Kids
6.2
You Keep the Kids
, 2021
Mamá o papá
Spain / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
6.2
You Keep the Kids
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
Flora and Victor are fun, modern, caring parents. That is, until they decide to get a divorce, and the perfect job opportunity turns up for them. They now have one problem: custody.
Expand
Cast
Paco León
Víctor
Miren Ibarguren
Flora
Sofía Oria
Alexia
Iván Renedo
Juan
Ester Expósito
Claudia
Laura Quirós
Sara
Eva Ugarte
Marina
Miquel Fernández
Marc
Berto Romero
Edu
Óscar Ortuño
Adrián
Director
Dani de la Orden
Writer
Matthieu Delaporte
,
Alexandre de La Patellière
,
Guillaume Clicquot de Mentque
,
Eric Navarro
Composer
Zacarías M. de la Riva
,
Alfred Tapscott
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
14 July 2022
World premiere
17 December 2021
Release date
15 June 2023
Russia
U Films
18+
17 December 2021
Portugal
M/12
17 December 2021
Spain
12
Worldwide Gross
$3,812,035
Production
Atresmedia Cine, Buendía Estudios, Canary Pictures Vehicles
Also known as
Mamá o papá, You Keep the Kids, A gyerekek maradjanak nálad!, Děti si nech!, Mama alebo ocko, Mamã ou Papá, Operação Divórcio, Papá o mamá, You Keep the Kids!, Z mamą czy z tatą, Мама или папа, Очень плохие родители, To ty si je nech!
More
Film rating
6.2
Rate
13
votes
6.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 20 February 2026
Film Trailers
All trailers
You Keep the Kids
Dubbed trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for You Keep the Kids
Hasta que la boda nos separe
Comedy
2020, Spain
5.0
Daddy or Mommy
Comedy
2015, France / Belgium
6.0
Mediterranean Food
Comedy
2009, Spain
6.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree