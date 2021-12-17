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Poster of You Keep the Kids
6.2
You Keep the Kids - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films You Keep the Kids
6.2

You Keep the Kids

, 2021
Mamá o papá
Spain / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of You Keep the Kids
6.2
You Keep the Kids - Dubbed trailer
You Keep the Kids  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Flora and Victor are fun, modern, caring parents. That is, until they decide to get a divorce, and the perfect job opportunity turns up for them. They now have one problem: custody.

Cast

Paco León
Paco León
Víctor
Miren Ibarguren
Miren Ibarguren
Flora
Sofía Oria
Sofía Oria
Alexia
Iván Renedo
Iván Renedo
Juan
Ester Expósito
Ester Expósito
Claudia
Laura Quirós
Sara
Eva Ugarte
Eva Ugarte
Marina
Miquel Fernández
Miquel Fernández
Marc
Berto Romero
Berto Romero
Edu
Óscar Ortuño
Adrián
Director Dani de la Orden
Writer Matthieu Delaporte, Alexandre de La Patellière, Guillaume Clicquot de Mentque, Eric Navarro
Composer Zacarías M. de la Riva, Alfred Tapscott
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 14 July 2022
World premiere 17 December 2021
Release date
15 June 2023 Russia U Films 18+
17 December 2021 Portugal M/12
17 December 2021 Spain 12
Worldwide Gross $3,812,035
Production Atresmedia Cine, Buendía Estudios, Canary Pictures Vehicles
Also known as
Mamá o papá, You Keep the Kids, A gyerekek maradjanak nálad!, Děti si nech!, Mama alebo ocko, Mamã ou Papá, Operação Divórcio, Papá o mamá, You Keep the Kids!, Z mamą czy z tatą, Мама или папа, Очень плохие родители, To ty si je nech!

Film rating

6.2
Rate 13 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 20 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
You Keep the Kids - Dubbed trailer
You Keep the Kids Dubbed trailer
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