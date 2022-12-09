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Poster of Beautiful Helen
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Beautiful Helen
6.2

Beautiful Helen

, 2022
Beautiful Helen
Georgia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Beautiful Helen
6.2

Synopsis

Helen is 25 years old. After finishing university, she comes back to her homeland from New York. The life was following its own route in her absence. Everything is foreign here for the returned Helen. Helen tries not only to find her place in Tbilisi - once a familiar environment for her - but also to find herself and find the keys that fit the locks of the main existential questions of life. Her encounter with film director Gabo is the start of an adventure that takes us into the minds and souls of a man and a woman, and old and a young soul. Their encounter is the start of a journey that encompasses more than just physical trip.

Cast

Giviko Baratashvili
Tato
Rusudan Bolkvadze
Mother
Natia Chikviladze
Helen
Vasil Gabashvili
Sandro
Temur Goginava
Mishka
Lia Kapanadze
Grand mother
Darejan Kharshiladze
Old woman
Dimitri Khvtisiashvili
Gabo
Ana Makharadze
Anna
Salome Pagava
Tamar
Director George Ovashvili
Writer Roelof Jan Minneboo, George Ovashvili
Composer Josef Bardanashvili
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Georgia
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 9 December 2022
Budget €150,000
Production Arizona Films, Seven Peas Film, Wagonnet Films,
Also known as
Beautiful Helen, La bella Elena, Mshvenieri Elene, ПРЕКРАСНАЯ ЕЛЕНА, Գեղեցիկ Էլենեն

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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