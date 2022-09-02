Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Final Game
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Final Game
6.6

The Final Game

, 2022
42 segundos
Spain / Adventure, Biography, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Final Game
6.6

Synopsis

A few months before the ’92 Barcelona Olympic Games, it looks like the Spanish water polo team will hardly make a splash during their home field Olympics. The national team is a battleground under attack on two fronts: the harsh techniques of their new coach, which threaten to incapacitate more than one player, and the infighting between leaders Manel Estiarte and Pedro Aguado. Can the team stay united and overcome their personal differences? Will reaching sporting glory be possible in the face of such adversity?

Cast

Jaime Lorente
Jaime Lorente
Pedro García Aguado
Álvaro Cervantes
Álvaro Cervantes
Manel Estiarte
Tarik Filipovic
Dragan Matutinovic
Òscar Muñoz
Josep Perelló
David Bagés
Carles Pinto
Cristian Valencia
Jesús Rollán
Joan Sentís
Sergi Boix
Germán Alcarazu
Javi Franco
Alfons Nieto
Pau Bosch
Pep Ambròs
Pep Ambròs
Arnau Agut
Director Àlex Murrull, Dani de la Orden
Writer Carlos Franco
Composer Óscar Araujo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 2 November 2022
World premiere 2 September 2022
Release date
27 April 2023 Russia
11 May 2023 Croatia
2 September 2022 Spain
Worldwide Gross $1,117,465
Production Playtime Movies, Sábado Películas, Imminent Produccions
Also known as
42 segundos, The Final Game, 42 Saniye, 42 segons, 42 sekunde, 42 sekundy, 42 секунды, Olympics, Sogno olimpico, Út a döntőig

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more