Ajoomma
– A middle-aged widowed Singaporean woman named Auntie has spent the majority of her life providing for her family. As her adult son Sam becomes more independent, she is left to deal with a completely new identity outside of her roles as a daughter, wife, and mother. A solo vacation to Korea turns into a wild adventure when she meets Jung Su, an elderly security officer, and Kwon-Woo, a teenage tour guide who can't seem to get his life together. The trio embark on an unexpected roller coaster ride where hearts flutter and unlikely bonds are formed.