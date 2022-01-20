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Poster of 32 Sounds
7.6
Kinoafisha Films 32 Sounds
7.6

32 Sounds

, 2022
32 Sounds
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of 32 Sounds
7.6

Synopsis

Explores the elemental phenomenon of sound and its power to bend time, cross borders, and profoundly shape our perception of the world around us.

Cast

Reid Thomas Bard
Sam Green
Self
Edgar Choueriri
Self
Joanna Fang
Self
Philip Glass
Philip Glass
Self
Annea Lockwood
Self
JD Samson
Self
Director Sam Green
Composer JD Samson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 20 January 2022
Worldwide Gross $151,205
Production ArKtype, Department of Motion Pictures, Department of Motion Pictures
Also known as
32 Sounds, 32 dźwięki, 32 Sons

Film rating

7.6
Rate 12 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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