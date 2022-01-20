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7.6
Kinoafisha
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32 Sounds
7.6
32 Sounds
, 2022
32 Sounds
USA / Documentary / 18+
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7.6
Synopsis
Explores the elemental phenomenon of sound and its power to bend time, cross borders, and profoundly shape our perception of the world around us.
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Cast
Reid Thomas Bard
Sam Green
Self
Edgar Choueriri
Self
Joanna Fang
Self
Philip Glass
Self
Annea Lockwood
Self
JD Samson
Self
Director
Sam Green
Composer
JD Samson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
20 January 2022
Worldwide Gross
$151,205
Production
ArKtype, Department of Motion Pictures, Department of Motion Pictures
Also known as
32 Sounds, 32 dźwięki, 32 Sons
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Film rating
7.6
Rate
12
votes
7.4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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