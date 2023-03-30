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Poster of Higuita
8.0
Kinoafisha Films Higuita
8.0

Higuita

, 2023
Higuita
India / Drama / 18+
Poster of Higuita
8.0

Synopsis

Left-wing firebrand leader Pannyannoor Mukundhan forged in the crucible of left-wing politics of Malabar, always facing threats of violence and even murder. Ayyapa Das recently joined in the police and is assigned as his gunman. Das's father was a civil police officer, who passed away while still in service. Impending financial disaster for the family forces Das to take up this responsibility and go for a police job. Higuita is a tale of contradicting individuals working close to each other and the inherent conflict of the situation.

Cast

Shine Tom Chacko
Dhyan Sreenivasan
Suraj Venjaramoodu
Indrans
Manoj K. Jayan
Jayaprakash Kuloor
Vineeth Kumar
Ajay Natraj
Firoz
Binu Pappu
Reghu
Abu Salim
Navas Vallikkunnu
Director Hemanth G. Nair
Writer Hemanth G. Nair
Composer Rahul Raj, Dawn Vincent
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 30 March 2023
Release date
31 March 2023 India UA
30 March 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $2,746
Production 2nd Half Productions, Mangoes 'n' Coconuts
Also known as
Higuita

Film rating

8.0
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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