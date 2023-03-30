Left-wing firebrand leader Pannyannoor Mukundhan forged in the crucible of left-wing politics of Malabar, always facing threats of violence and even murder. Ayyapa Das recently joined in the police and is assigned as his gunman. Das's father was a civil police officer, who passed away while still in service. Impending financial disaster for the family forces Das to take up this responsibility and go for a police job. Higuita is a tale of contradicting individuals working close to each other and the inherent conflict of the situation.