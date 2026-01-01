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Poster of Bozhe! Chuvstvuyu priblizheniye tvoyo!
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Bozhe! Chuvstvuyu priblizheniye tvoyo!
6.6

Bozhe! Chuvstvuyu priblizheniye tvoyo!

, 2022
Bozhe! Chuvstvuyu priblizheniye tvoyo!
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Bozhe! Chuvstvuyu priblizheniye tvoyo!
6.6

Cast

Nikolai Burlyayev
Nikolai Burlyayev
Self
Sasha Chernetsov
Little Andrey
Andrei Tarkovsky
Andrei Tarkovsky
Self
Director Nikolai Burlyayev, Dmitriy Chernetsov
Writer Nikolai Burlyayev
Composer Ivan Burlyaev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 52 minutes
Production year 2022
Worldwide Gross $17,583
Production Zolotoy vityaz
Also known as
Bozhe! Chuvstvuyu priblizheniye tvoyo!, O God, I Feel Thy Approach...Andrei Tarkovsky, Боже! Осећам Твоје приближавање!, Боже! Чувствую приближение твоё!

Film rating

6.6
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