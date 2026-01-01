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6.6
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Bozhe! Chuvstvuyu priblizheniye tvoyo!
6.6
Bozhe! Chuvstvuyu priblizheniye tvoyo!
, 2022
Bozhe! Chuvstvuyu priblizheniye tvoyo!
Russia / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.6
Cast
Nikolai Burlyayev
Self
Sasha Chernetsov
Little Andrey
Andrei Tarkovsky
Self
Director
Nikolai Burlyayev
,
Dmitriy Chernetsov
Writer
Nikolai Burlyayev
Composer
Ivan Burlyaev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
52 minutes
Production year
2022
Worldwide Gross
$17,583
Production
Zolotoy vityaz
Also known as
Bozhe! Chuvstvuyu priblizheniye tvoyo!, O God, I Feel Thy Approach...Andrei Tarkovsky, Боже! Осећам Твоје приближавање!, Боже! Чувствую приближение твоё!
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
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