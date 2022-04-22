Former P.O.W. Jack Calgrove moves Heaven and Earth to be reunited with his children following the Civil War. After returning home, Jack discovers that his wife has tragically died and his children, presumed to be orphans, are heading deep into the West on a train crossing enemy lines, with the intent of being placed into new homes. Calgrove and another soldier team up with a troop of Native American sharpshooters and a freed slave as they try to stop the train.
Hostile Territory, Durch feindliches Gebiet, Le train du dernier espoir, Territorio hostil, Território Hostil, Territorio hostil - Cada guerra tiene sus víctimas, The Orphan Train, Vaenulik piirkond, Ворожа територія, Враждебная территория, 호스틸 테리토리
Film rating
4.8
Rate10 votes
5IMDb
Updated 10 March 2023
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.