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Poster of Hostile Territory
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Hostile Territory
4.8

Hostile Territory

, 2022
Hostile Territory
USA / Drama, History, Western / 18+
Poster of Hostile Territory
4.8

Synopsis

Former P.O.W. Jack Calgrove moves Heaven and Earth to be reunited with his children following the Civil War. After returning home, Jack discovers that his wife has tragically died and his children, presumed to be orphans, are heading deep into the West on a train crossing enemy lines, with the intent of being placed into new homes. Calgrove and another soldier team up with a troop of Native American sharpshooters and a freed slave as they try to stop the train.

Cast

Matt McCoy
Andrew Lee
Lew Temple
Lew Temple
Daniel Glenn
Brad Leland
Frank Smith
Brea Bee
Sarah
Brian Presley
Brian Presley
Jack Calgrove
Craig Tate
Desmond Richards
Cooper North
Phil Calgrove
Brianna Elias
Ingrid
Emma Presley
Lizzy Calgrove
Lorna Larkin
Mildred
Scott L. Perez
Charles Stanton
Tom Dragt
Sammy O'Hagen
Director Brian Presley
Writer Brian Presley
Composer John Koutselinis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 26 April 2022
World premiere 22 April 2022
MPAA R
Production P12 Films, Rebel Road Entertainment
Also known as
Hostile Territory, Durch feindliches Gebiet, Le train du dernier espoir, Territorio hostil, Território Hostil, Territorio hostil - Cada guerra tiene sus víctimas, The Orphan Train, Vaenulik piirkond, Ворожа територія, Враждебная территория, 호스틸 테리토리

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Updated 10 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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