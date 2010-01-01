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5.8
Kinoafisha
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Trouble in Cannes
5.8
Trouble in Cannes
, 2010
The Making of Plus One
Canada, Great Britain / Comedy, Drama / 18+
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5.8
Synopsis
Set during the Cannes Film Festival, The Making of Plus One packs a punch and pokes more than a little fun at the celebrity obsession fueling the modern day film industry, full of fads, festival red carpets, creatively incongruous...
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Cast
Suzan-Lori Parks
Skye Brown - the director
Michael Eklund
Dave Dallas - the producer
Jordi Mollà
Victor - the cinematographer
Jennifer Tilly
Amber - the lead actress
Amanda Plummer
Kim Owens - the production accountant
Donna D'Errico
Frances Money - the production counsel
Sara Stockbridge
Rusty Robinson - the script writer
Geraldine Chaplin
Geri - the casting director
John Sessions
Derek - the line producer
Lothaire Bluteau
Gil - the production designer
Director
Mary McGuckian
Writer
Lothaire Bluteau
,
Geraldine Chaplin
,
Amanda Plummer
,
Mary McGuckian
,
Michael Eklund
,
Jordi Mollà
,
Suzan-Lori Parks
,
John Sessions
,
Sara Stockbridge
,
Donna D'Errico
,
Jennifer Tilly
,
Claire Fordham
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada / Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2010
Online premiere
11 May 2011
World premiere
1 January 2010
Budget
3,000,000 GBP
Production
Pembridge Pictures, Prospero Pictures
Also known as
The Making of Plus One, A Criação do Plus One, Így készült, Kulisy srebrnego ekranu, Trouble in Cannes, Zarvă pe covorul roșu, Създаването на Плюс един
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 22 November 2024
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