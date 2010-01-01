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Poster of Trouble in Cannes
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Trouble in Cannes
5.8

Trouble in Cannes

, 2010
The Making of Plus One
Canada, Great Britain / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Trouble in Cannes
5.8

Synopsis

Set during the Cannes Film Festival, The Making of Plus One packs a punch and pokes more than a little fun at the celebrity obsession fueling the modern day film industry, full of fads, festival red carpets, creatively incongruous...

Cast

Suzan-Lori Parks
Skye Brown - the director
Michael Eklund
Michael Eklund
Dave Dallas - the producer
Jordi Mollà
Jordi Mollà
Victor - the cinematographer
Jennifer Tilly
Jennifer Tilly
Amber - the lead actress
Amanda Plummer
Amanda Plummer
Kim Owens - the production accountant
Donna D'Errico
Frances Money - the production counsel
Sara Stockbridge
Rusty Robinson - the script writer
Geraldine Chaplin
Geraldine Chaplin
Geri - the casting director
John Sessions
John Sessions
Derek - the line producer
Lothaire Bluteau
Lothaire Bluteau
Gil - the production designer
Director Mary McGuckian
Writer Lothaire Bluteau, Geraldine Chaplin, Amanda Plummer, Mary McGuckian, Michael Eklund, Jordi Mollà, Suzan-Lori Parks, John Sessions, Sara Stockbridge, Donna D'Errico, Jennifer Tilly, Claire Fordham
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 11 May 2011
World premiere 1 January 2010
Budget 3,000,000 GBP
Production Pembridge Pictures, Prospero Pictures
Also known as
The Making of Plus One, A Criação do Plus One, Így készült, Kulisy srebrnego ekranu, Trouble in Cannes, Zarvă pe covorul roșu, Създаването на Плюс един

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 22 November 2024
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