Fantasy Patrol will show you incredible and exciting adventures of four young fairies: Helena, Valery, Mary and Snowy. Three friends come to fairy-tale town called Fableton and meet local girl Helena. They take in an unusual though cute little animal, Saddy, which turns into a real monster, Melancholy. But before it can cause any trouble, the girls defeat Melancholy and save the town. After being through a lot of ordeals together and getting over their differences, the girls become real friends. Together, they create a team that will keep magic forces at bay and maintain peace and calm in the world of ordinary people.
|9 March 2023
|UAE
|TBC