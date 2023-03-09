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Poster of Fantasy Patrol
Kinoafisha Films Fantasy Patrol

Fantasy Patrol

, 2023
Fantasy Patrol
Russia / Animation / 18+
Poster of Fantasy Patrol

Synopsis

Fantasy Patrol will show you incredible and exciting adventures of four young fairies: Helena, Valery, Mary and Snowy. Three friends come to fairy-tale town called Fableton and meet local girl Helena. They take in an unusual though cute little animal, Saddy, which turns into a real monster, Melancholy. But before it can cause any trouble, the girls defeat Melancholy and save the town. After being through a lot of ordeals together and getting over their differences, the girls become real friends. Together, they create a team that will keep magic forces at bay and maintain peace and calm in the world of ordinary people.

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 9 March 2023
Release date
9 March 2023 UAE TBC

Cartoon rating

0.0
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Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Russian Films 
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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