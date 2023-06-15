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Poster of Waiting for Dali
6.4
Waiting for Dali - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Waiting for Dali
6.4

Waiting for Dali

, 2023
Esperando a Dalí
Spain / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Waiting for Dali
6.4
Waiting for Dali - Dubbed trailer
Waiting for Dali  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Fernando, a talented chef, arrives to the village of Cadaqués during the 70s, residence of the internationally renowned Salvador Dalí. The paths of the chef and the artist will cross and cause the birth of a new culinary genius.

Cast

José Garcia
José Garcia
Jules
Iván Massagué
Iván Massagué
Fernando
Paco Tous
Paco Tous
Teniente Garrido
Clara Ponsot
Clara Ponsot
Lola
José Ángel Egido
José Ángel Egido
Pol López
Alberto
Vicky Peña
Gala
Varvara Borodina
Varvara Borodina
Lesya
Nicolas Cazalé
François
Alberto Lozano
Luis
Francesc Ferrer
Tonet
Director David Pujol
Writer David Pujol
Composer Pascal Comelade
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 7 September 2023
World premiere 15 June 2023
Release date
15 June 2023 Russia Капелла Фильм
8 December 2023 Estonia
15 August 2024 Israel
25 August 2023 Latvia N16
14 July 2023 Spain
19 April 2024 Turkey 13+
Worldwide Gross $112,310
Production FishCorb Films, Arlong Productions, Loco Films
Also known as
Esperando a Dalí, Waiting for Dali, Dali ootel, Dali'yi Beklerken, Dalira várva, Esperant Dalí, Mekhakim Le'Dali, В ожидании Дали, В очакване на Дали, В очікуванні Далі, 美食家ダリのレストラン, 與達利有約, A Chef for Dalí

Film rating

6.4
Rate 19 votes
6.8 IMDb
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Updated 24 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Waiting for Dali - Dubbed trailer
Waiting for Dali Dubbed trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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