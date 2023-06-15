Fernando, a talented chef, arrives to the village of Cadaqués during the 70s, residence of the internationally renowned Salvador Dalí. The paths of the chef and the artist will cross and cause the birth of a new culinary genius.
ProductionFishCorb Films, Arlong Productions, Loco Films
Also known as
Esperando a Dalí, Waiting for Dali, Dali ootel, Dali'yi Beklerken, Dalira várva, Esperant Dalí, Mekhakim Le'Dali, В ожидании Дали, В очакване на Дали, В очікуванні Далі, 美食家ダリのレストラン, 與達利有約, A Chef for Dalí