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Poster of Fragments of Paradise
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Fragments of Paradise
7.8

Fragments of Paradise

, 2022
Fragments of Paradise
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Fragments of Paradise
7.8

Synopsis

For over 70 years, Jonas Mekas, internationally known as the "godfather" of avant-garde cinema, documented his life in what came to be known as his diary films. From his arrival in New York City as a displaced person in 1949 to his death in 2019, he chronicled the trauma and loss of exile while pioneering institutions to support the growth of independent film in the United States. Fragments of Paradise is an intimate look at his life and work constructed from thousands of hours of his own video and film diaries-including never-before-seen tapes and unpublished audio recordings. It is a story about finding beauty amidst profound loss, and a man who tried to make sense of it all... with a camera.

Cast

Peter Bogdanovich
Peter Bogdanovich
Self
Jim Jarmusch
Jim Jarmusch
Self
Benn Northover
Self
Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese
Self
John Waters
John Waters
Self
Director K.D. Davison
Composer Osei Essed, Saul Simon MacWilliams
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 31 August 2022
Release date
16 March 2023 Lithuania N13
Production Kunhardt Films
Also known as
Fragments of Paradise, Fragment ur paradiset - dokumentärmästaren Jonas Mekas, Jonas Mekas: Fragmentos del paraíso, Paradiisi killud, Urywki raju, 天堂的碎片

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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