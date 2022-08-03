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4.8
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A Woman
4.8
A Woman
, 2022
Une femme de notre temps
France / Drama / 18+
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4.8
Synopsis
Juliane, a police commissioner in Paris, is a woman with great moral integrity. But when she discovers her husband’s double life, she starts committing acts she never would have thought herself capable of.
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Cast
Sophie Marceau
Juliane Verbeeck
Johan Heldenbergh
Hugo Verbeeck
Cristina Flutur
Virginia
Héloïse Bousquet
Solène
Michaël Erpelding
Nils
Sarah-Laure Estragnat
Constance
Mathilde Weil
Agathe Verbeeck
Ouassini Embarek
Sami
Christelle Cornil
Fabienne
Julie Brochen
Commissaire IGPN
Director
Jean-Paul Civeyrac
Writer
Jean-Paul Civeyrac
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
15 February 2023
World premiere
3 August 2022
Release date
5 October 2022
France
TP
29 February 2024
Greece
23 June 2023
Spain
Worldwide Gross
$76,087
Production
Iliade and Films, Moby Dick Films, Orange Cinéma Séries
Also known as
Une femme de notre temps, A Woman, Jamais Diga Nunca, Traïció, Traición, Uma Mulher do Nosso Tempo, Μια γυναίκα, Женщина нашего времени
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Film rating
4.8
Rate
10
votes
4.6
IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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