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Poster of A Woman
4.8
Kinoafisha Films A Woman
4.8

A Woman

, 2022
Une femme de notre temps
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of A Woman
4.8

Synopsis

Juliane, a police commissioner in Paris, is a woman with great moral integrity. But when she discovers her husband’s double life, she starts committing acts she never would have thought herself capable of.

Cast

Sophie Marceau
Sophie Marceau
Juliane Verbeeck
Johan Heldenbergh
Johan Heldenbergh
Hugo Verbeeck
Cristina Flutur
Virginia
Héloïse Bousquet
Solène
Michaël Erpelding
Nils
Sarah-Laure Estragnat
Constance
Mathilde Weil
Agathe Verbeeck
Ouassini Embarek
Ouassini Embarek
Sami
Christelle Cornil
Christelle Cornil
Fabienne
Julie Brochen
Commissaire IGPN
Director Jean-Paul Civeyrac
Writer Jean-Paul Civeyrac
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 15 February 2023
World premiere 3 August 2022
Release date
5 October 2022 France TP
29 February 2024 Greece
23 June 2023 Spain
Worldwide Gross $76,087
Production Iliade and Films, Moby Dick Films, Orange Cinéma Séries
Also known as
Une femme de notre temps, A Woman, Jamais Diga Nunca, Traïció, Traición, Uma Mulher do Nosso Tempo, Μια γυναίκα, Женщина нашего времени

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
4.6 IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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