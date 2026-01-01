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Filmography
Mariya Bolonkina
Mariya Bolonkina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mariya Bolonkina
Mariya Bolonkina
Mariya Bolonkina
Date of Birth
21 January 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.0
Vyzhivshie: 3200 km
(2021)
6.5
The Champions: Faster. Higher. Stronger
(2015)
5.9
Greshnik
(2014)
Filmography
7
Vyzhivshie: 3200 km
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2021, Russia
5
Gretskiy Oreshek
Gretskiy Oreshek
Romantic, Comedy
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
6.5
The Champions: Faster. Higher. Stronger
Chempiony: Bystree. Vyshe. Silnee
Sport, Drama
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
3.7
Minus odin
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2014, Russia
5.9
Greshnik
Greshnik
Drama
2014, Russia
Ozherele
Romantic
2013, Russia
Show more
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