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Mariya Bolonkina
Mariya Bolonkina Mariya Bolonkina
Kinoafisha Persons Mariya Bolonkina

Mariya Bolonkina

Mariya Bolonkina

Date of Birth
21 January 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Vyzhivshie: 3200 km 7.0
Vyzhivshie: 3200 km (2021)
The Champions: Faster. Higher. Stronger 6.5
The Champions: Faster. Higher. Stronger (2015)
Greshnik 5.9
Greshnik (2014)

Filmography

Vyzhivshie: 3200 km 7
Vyzhivshie: 3200 km
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2021, Russia
Gretskiy Oreshek 5
Gretskiy Oreshek Gretskiy Oreshek
Romantic, Comedy 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
The Champions: Faster. Higher. Stronger 6.5
The Champions: Faster. Higher. Stronger Chempiony: Bystree. Vyshe. Silnee
Sport, Drama 2015, Russia
Watch trailer
Minus odin 3.7
Minus odin
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2014, Russia
Greshnik 5.9
Greshnik Greshnik
Drama 2014, Russia
Ozherele
Ozherele
Romantic 2013, Russia
Show more
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